Talking about your ex is never easy. No matter what you say, chances are good that you will say something that will probably not come out the way you intended. That appeared to happen to DeAndre Hopkins while discussing the trade that sent him from the Titans to the two-time defending champion Chiefs.

Hopkins, who was dealt to Kansas City on Wednesday, expressed appreciation for his former employer for sending him to what is possibly the most desirable situation in all of sports. Hopkins will get to play for a team that is trying to make history by becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

"I've got to thank [Titans general manager] Ran [Carthon] and his staff for trading me to a contender, first of all, because those guys could've traded me anywhere," Hopkins said on Thursday, via NFL Media.

Hopkins then elaborated on the impact that playing on a championship-level team can have for a player's overall state. During his response, Hopkins alluded to lack of success he and the Titans had during his brief time in Nashville.

"It means a lot," Hopkins said. "It takes your game to a different level. It take your focus, your drive knowing that you're playing for something. It takes your game to a different level. I haven't played meaningful football in a couple years since we probably started 8-0 in Arizona. So it takes your game to a different level."

While he surely didn't mean to throw shade at the Titans, Hopkins nonetheless touched on the fact that the team didn't have much success during his time there. Tennessee went 6-11 last year and have gotten off to a 1-5 start this season. The Titans' slow start this season has prompted the team to make several moves before the trade deadline. Along with trading Hopkins, the Titans have dealt talented young linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seahawks in exchange for fellow linebacker Jerome Baker as well as a fourth-round pick.

Instead of continuing to toil on a struggling team, Hopkins will get a chance to play alongside Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and for head coach Andy Reid while joining them in their quest to make history. This unique opportunity isn't lost on Hopkins, a borderline future Hall of Famer in his own right.

"I think I've done a lot, all the accolades that I can accomplish as far as personal," he said. "So I think just playing meaningful football in January is what's left on the list."