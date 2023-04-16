Whether DeAndre Hopkins is traded by the Arizona Cardinals or not, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has made it clear money is not the issue for a potential change of scenery. Hopkins revealed on social media he "doesn't want a raise" from the Cardinals or whatever team he's traded to this offseason -- if he is traded -- signing it with his nickname, Nuk.

Hopkins has a cap number of $29,988,890 in 2023 and $25,453,886 in 2024, the final two years of an extension he signed when he was traded to the Cardinals in 2020. Basically, Hopkins doesn't want a new deal over the next two years. He doesn't have guaranteed money during that stretch, making his contract more favorable for any team that trades for him.

This situation could help the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, two franchises Hopkins hinted to CBS Sports he would like to play for in 2023 if he was traded by the Cardinals. Not seeking a new deal benefits Hopkins, who is indicating he wants to win by not having contract demands with the Cardinals or a new team.

Hopkins has the eighth-most receiving yards through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history (11.298) and the fourth-most receptions after a player's first 10 seasons (853). Hopkins averaged 7.1 catches per game (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards per game (10th in NFL) despite only playing nine games. He's been a First Team All-Pro three times and selected to the Pro Bowl five times in his 10 NFL seasons.

Hopkins hasn't been with the Cardinals for Phase One of their offseason workout program (which is voluntary), but head coach Jonathan Gannon admitted the team has been in communication with him.

By the time the NFL Draft is over in a few weeks, Hopkins should have clarification on what organization he'll be playing for in 2023.