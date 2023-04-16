DeAndre Hopkins has an uncertain future with the Arizona Cardinals. Whether Arizona ultimately tries to trade the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will depend on what type of offer they receive from teams in the days leading up to the NFL Draft, leaving Hopkins in the dark on where he'll actually play in 2023.

That's why Hopkins has mostly stayed silent when it comes to trade talk. Surely it wouldn't be an issue if Hopkins were to remain with the Cardinals, but the intrigue of the three-time First Team All-Pro wide receiver playing for another organization remains one of the hot topics this offseason.

CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden was able to get Hopkins to hint of what team he wants to play for in 2023 (if it's not the Cardinals) without saying a word. Hopkins said it all with his body language when the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were mentioned as possibilities.

Hopkins would certainly be a welcome addition to the Bills, who have some very good players at wide receiver already with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir. The Bills would have one of the league's best wide receiver duos with Diggs and Hopkins.

The Chiefs could use Hopkins more than the Bills, especially with a wide receiver group with Marques Valdez-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Richie James. Of course, Kansas City did win the Super Bowl without a true No. 1 wide receiver last season.

You can't blame Hopkins for wanting to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Hopkins has the eighth-most receiving yards through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history (11.298) and the fourth-most receptions after a player's first 10 seasons (853). Hopkins averaged 7.1 catches per game (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards per game (10th in NFL) despite only playing nine games.

Hopkins is certainly the biggest receiver on the trade block, and could be a difference-maker on a Super Bowl contending team -- should he get traded to Buffalo or Kansas City like he hinted at.