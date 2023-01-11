The Cardinals are undergoing a makeover this offseason, parting ways with both coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim in the wake of a 4-13 finish. Now, they may be prepared to part ways with one of their top players, with theScore reporting Arizona intends to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins remains one of the NFL's most productive pass catchers when healthy, leading Arizona with 717 receiving yards despite playing just nine games this year. But the 30-year-old Pro Bowler has missed a combined 15 games since 2021, and is due $30.8 million in 2023 -- more than any receiver except the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill.

It's possible that any potential deal involving Hopkins will include a revised contract. But either way, it makes sense that Arizona would be motivated to move him, especially after surrendering a first-round draft pick to land fellow wideout Marquise Brown in 2022. Here's a look at logical landing spots, keeping in mind that Hopkins has a no-trade clause that gives him some power over his destination: