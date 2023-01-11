The Cardinals are undergoing a makeover this offseason, parting ways with both coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim in the wake of a 4-13 finish. Now, they may be prepared to part ways with one of their top players, with theScore reporting Arizona intends to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins remains one of the NFL's most productive pass catchers when healthy, leading Arizona with 717 receiving yards despite playing just nine games this year. But the 30-year-old Pro Bowler has missed a combined 15 games since 2021, and is due $30.8 million in 2023 -- more than any receiver except the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill.
It's possible that any potential deal involving Hopkins will include a revised contract. But either way, it makes sense that Arizona would be motivated to move him, especially after surrendering a first-round draft pick to land fellow wideout Marquise Brown in 2022. Here's a look at logical landing spots, keeping in mind that Hopkins has a no-trade clause that gives him some power over his destination:
|7
|Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James have stepped up down the stretch, but if the Giants want to see Daniel Jones take even bigger steps as a franchise QB, they must address the receiving corps. Fortunately, general manager Joe Schoen has close to $60M in projected cap space, plus extra picks from the Kadarius Toney trade. D-Hop would fit in seamlessly as a short- and mid-area possession target; the question is whether New York would prefer longer-term options.
|6
|The Browns aren't exactly loaded with cap space (projected $1.9M), and they're also short on ammunition after selling the farm for QB Deshaun Watson. But they've got a clear need for better depth behind Amari Cooper out wide, and Kevin Stefanski's leash may not be long for growing the passing offense with Watson, who spent four years throwing downfield strikes to Hopkins during their time in Houston.
|5
|Hopkins might not be eager to go from Arizona to Chicago, where the Bears are in the thick of a rebuild. But by virtue of easily leading the NFL in projected cap space ($118M), no team is better positioned to pay Hopkins what his current contract promises. Better yet, Justin Fields looks like the real deal as the team's playmaking QB. Chicago should certainly be interested, with top 2023 priorities including adding a proven No. 1 wideout for the young signal-caller.
|4
|They don't necessarily need another big-money target, with CeeDee Lamb headlining their group, but there's a reason they took a flyer on T.Y. Hilton after flirting with Odell Beckham Jr. Adding a proven route-winner like Hopkins would theoretically take pressure off Michael Gallup as the No. 2, and when doesn't Jerry Jones enjoy making a splash? The financials would be the biggest challenge, with Dallas boasting only $8.6M in projected cap space.
|3
|Besides being notorious for gambling on big-name castoffs, Bill Belichick has gone on record praising Hopkins for his career achievements, and now he's got close to $55M in cap space to restock a disappointing offense. Unless that money is designated for a massive swing at a QB upgrade, it figures to go toward a WR group ripe for a reset. Few possession targets would likely do more for Mac Jones, whose game relies on quick-strike throws.
|2
|Money isn't overflowing in Green Bay, so GM Brian Gutekunst would need to clear logistical hurdles to make this happen. But if Aaron Rodgers returns for a 19th season, how can he not explore a major WR upgrade after so clearly missing Davante Adams in 2022? Hopkins is exactly the kind of precise route-runner and catch-point specialist who'd seemingly gel with A-Rod. As a bonus, QBs coach Tom Clements was the Cardinals' passing game coordinator in 2020, when Arizona acquired Hopkins and immediately got a 1,400-yard season from the All-Pro.
|1
|This one checks all the boxes: the Ravens desperately need a bona fide No. 1 WR for Lamar Jackson, they've got an abundance of cap space ($52.6M) to spend, they offer a chance to contend, and there's even a slight personal connection; tight ends coach George Godsey was the Texans' offensive coordinator from 2015-2016, when Hopkins made his Pro Bowl debut with a 1,500-yard breakout. The X factor, though, is Jackson: what does the future hold for the QB, who's been injured in two straight seasons and remains unsigned beyond 2022.