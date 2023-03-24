Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly one of the top names available on the trade market this offseason. Two AFC contenders, the Bills and Chiefs, may be headlining pursuit of the Pro Bowler. But another AFC team long speculated as a logical landing spot is no longer interested. Despite inquiring about Hopkins early in free agency, the Patriots don't plan to pursue the wideout, according to The Athletic, apparently wary of the veteran's pricey contract.

"With a new Cardinals regime, headed by (general manager) Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon, rival teams know Hopkins would be a salary dump, which significantly reduces his trade value," Jeff Howe reported this week. "That's why teams like the Patriots, who had an early conversation with the Cardinals, don't plan to pursue him unless there's a substantial change in philosophy."

Hopkins has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers when active and healthy, logging six different 1,000-yard seasons with the Texans and Cardinals. The five-time All-Pro eclipsed 700 yards in nine games last season after opening the year with a suspension. He's missed 15 games the last two years, however, and is due almost $30 million in 2023 as part of a lucrative extension he signed in Arizona. He's also owed more than $25M in 2024.

New England was expected to be active in the receiver market this year, with Bill O'Brien returning as Bill Belichick's offensive coordinator. The Patriots signed former Steelers and Chiefs starter JuJu Smith-Schuster early in free agency, but also lost two of its internal free agents at the position in Jakobi Meyers, who signed with the Raiders; and Nelson Agholor, who's now with the Ravens.