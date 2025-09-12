A bad start for the Washington Commanders against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night got even worse midway through the second quarter when Deatrich Wise Jr. had to be carted off the field with a season-ending quad injury.

The veteran defensive lineman was injured when he attempted to block a Brandon McManus extra point. Wise entered the game questionable to play with a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game -- a 27-18 Packers win -- with a quad injury at halftime. On Friday, the severity of the injury was revealed as ESPN reported that Wise will miss the remainder of the season.

In an Instagram post, Wise called Thursday night's injury "an unfortunate experience."

"I'm truly grateful for all the love, prayers, and support I've received," he wrote. "This was an unfortunate experience, but when you give so much to the game and do everything you can to improve for yourself and for your team's success it can feel like there's a lot to play for. When you stop, it can feel like everything around you stops too."

Wise maintained some positivity despite the long road to recovery ahead.

"I'm on the path to becoming the highest version of myself. And on the bright side I get spend on time with my family and my sons," he wrote.

Wise, 31, arrived in Washington this offseason on a one-year, $5 million deal after spending the first eight years of his career with the New England Patriots. He projected to be a key part of an overhauled defensive front that could hold up better against the run after Washington allowed 4.8 yards per rush last season, 28th in the NFL. He had three tackles -- including one for a loss -- and a quarterback hit in Washington's season-opening 21-6 win over the Giants and helped limit New York to just 74 rushing yards.

Though the Commanders don't have a single standout pass rusher, they do feel better about the overall depth of the defensive front. A serious Wise injury would be a significant blow, though. Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jacob Martin and potentially Von Miller would see more time in Wise's absence.