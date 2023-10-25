Happy Wednesday, ladies and gentlemen. The Bengals are back off their bye this week, so you know what that means: John Breech is taking a day off to leave Joe Burrow countless voicemails, all in the name of hyping him up for the 49ers game. Or at least I think that's what he's doing. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.

This is the Pick Six newsletter. Now let's get to it. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don't want to miss our daily offerings of everything you need to know around the NFL.)

We've got Week 8 predictions, trade buzz, key quarterback injury updates and much more:

1. Today's show: Debating NFL's top teams entering Week 8

Getty Images

Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson and John Breech teamed up to break down Prisco's latest Power Rankings, debating which of the NFL's top teams are actually poised to remain atop the standings down the stretch. Some highlights:

Breech thinks it's time to be "a little bit worried about Brock Purdy" in San Francisco. The 49ers quarterback is looking to avoid a three-game skid after late struggles against the Vikings. "What happens when you get out of game script?"

Wilson likes the Ravens as a true AFC contender after their trouncing of the Lions in Week 7, suggesting they could match up well with the reigning champion Chiefs on a neutral site right now.

Prisco isn't wavering from Kansas City as his favorite among all playoff contenders. Its defense has been top notch, and "the offense has started to look like the offense again." He'd pick them over the Eagles at this juncture.

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Prisco's Picks: Dolphins survive Patriots, 49ers outlast Bengals

Pete Prisco is desperate to turn around his against-the-spread record. He's vowed to deliver with predictions for every single Week 8 matchup. Here are a couple of his most notable projections:

Dolphins 26, Patriots 21: The Patriots are coming off an impressive home victory over the Bills where Mac Jones showed some life. The Dolphins lost to the Eagles Sunday night in a game where the offense scored just one touchdown. New England slowed Miami in the first meeting. That same strategy will keep them in this game. It's closer than you think.

The Patriots are coming off an impressive home victory over the Bills where Mac Jones showed some life. The Dolphins lost to the Eagles Sunday night in a game where the offense scored just one touchdown. New England slowed Miami in the first meeting. That same strategy will keep them in this game. It's closer than you think. Jets 21, Giants 16: The Giants played a nice defensive game in beating the Commanders, while the Jets are coming off a bye. They seemed to fix things before the bye. This should be a low-scoring defensive game with the offense that makes the big mistake likely costing its team the game. I say that's the Giants. The Jets front will force it.

The Giants played a nice defensive game in beating the Commanders, while the Jets are coming off a bye. They seemed to fix things before the bye. This should be a low-scoring defensive game with the offense that makes the big mistake likely costing its team the game. I say that's the Giants. The Jets front will force it. 49ers 27, Bengals 24: The 49ers have lost two straight games and the defense struggled against Kirk Cousins. Now they get a good Bengals offense that is coming off a bye, which is good for Joe Burrow and his calf. I think Burrow and the Bengals offense will be able to keep this one close.

3. Will Levis set to start at QB for Titans vs. Falcons

Getty Images

Tennessee is likely to be without Ryan Tannehill coming out of the bye, as the veteran is still battling a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 6. Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters this week he expects both Levis and Malik Willis to see the field against Atlanta. But NFL Media reports Levis, the rookie second-round pick, will be the primary signal-caller for the matchup. Once projected as an early first-rounder this spring, Levis has yet to take an NFL snap, while Willis has previously struggled in relief of Tannehill.

4. Rams trying out Mason Crosby, other kickers after Brett Maher exit

Los Angeles has been competitive this year, but special teams has been an issue, with Maher missing multiple field goals on Sunday -- the third time he's done that in 2023. The veteran journeyman has since been released, leaving Sean McVay and Co. to explore alternatives. For now, Lucas Havrisik is set to take over, claimed off the Browns' practice squad. But longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby was among several free agents to work out for the Rams in the lead-up to Week 8.

5. Injury updates: Watson still day-to-day, Ertz to IR for Cardinals

Getty Images

Here's the latest on the injury front, specifically as it pertains to two big-name starters:

Deshaun Watson's status unclear The Browns QB is still battling a rotator-cuff sprain and may or may not be available for Cleveland's Week 8 showdown with the Seahawks. He left Week 7 early after taking a hard hit.

The Browns QB is still battling a rotator-cuff sprain and may or may not be available for Cleveland's Week 8 showdown with the Seahawks. He left Week 7 early after taking a hard hit. Zach Ertz to injured reserve The Cardinals TE was speculated as a potential trade chip ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, but now he'll be sidelined at least four games with a quad strain. He also missed time in 2022 with a knee injury.

The Cardinals TE was speculated as a potential trade chip ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, but now he'll be sidelined at least four games with a quad strain. He also missed time in 2022 with a knee injury. Jalen Ramsey set for possible Dolphins debut: Designated to return from IR last week, the former Rams star hasn't battled any setbacks in a return from a meniscus injury, and he may suit up for Miami's matchup with the Patriots.

6. Extra points: QB Power Rankings, viral Nick Sirianni moments, more

Hungry for more headlines? We've got you covered: