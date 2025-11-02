Week 9's edition of Sunday Night Football has the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks visiting the 3-5 Washington Commanders. Seattle enters Sunday tied for first place in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams, while the Commanders have had a difficult season but will have star quarterback Jayden Daniels back from injury for this contest. Which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Sunday Night Football? We've identified two strong plays at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Seahawks vs. Commanders anytime touchdown scorer props:

Zach Charbonnet (+115)

There's a pretty simple formula to this pick. Charbonnet's job is to operate in the red zone and bully his way into the end zone, and he does it well. Seahawks fans (and Fantasy players) remain frustrated that Kenneth Walker doesn't score more touchdowns, but we may as well lean into the skid -- especially since rushing defense is not Washington's strong suit.

Deebo Samuel (+145)

Jayden Daniels is back, which means there will be a better quarterback distributing the ball for Washington. Samuel hasn't made much of an impact in his last few games, but he does have four scores to his credit this year, including one as a rusher. With Terry McLaurin still sidelined, Samuel should operate as Daniels' top target, and he is well positioned to cash in on Sunday Night Football.