Deebo Samuel was one of the first big names to change teams during the 2025 NFL offseason, with the San Francisco 49ers agreeing to trade the wide receiver to the Washington Commanders at the official start of free agency. Now the former All-Pro has shed light on why Washington was his ideal destination.

"I think this is one of the best possible fits for me, where I can go in and help a team," Samuel wrote in The Players' Tribune. "Honestly, when my agent asked me where I wanted to go, this was one of the teams at the top of my list. I started watching [quarterback] Jayden [Daniels] because of [49ers wide receiver Brandon] Aiyuk; that's like his best friend. We used to chill, watch LSU games, and I knew [Daniels] was going to be a stud. ... I got a feeling this season is about to be one of them ones."

Despite the giddiness to pursue a title with the Commanders, and admitting the fresh start is something he initiated after six seasons in San Francisco, Samuel added that he remains supremely fond of the 49ers, calling himself one of the NFL's "most spoiled players" for a "fairytale" career in the Bay Area.

"I promise you nothing about this is easy," Samuel said of his relocation. "That organization is top-tier world-class. ... And listen, for [general manager] John [Lynch] and [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] to send me to a team in the NFC that was almost a Super Bowl contender, it just shows you the type of love and relationship that we have. I know at the end of the day, they didn't have to do that. So, it's not a lick of bad blood when it comes to me and that organization. It's always love."