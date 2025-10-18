The Washington Commanders downgraded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to out on the latest injury report ahead of its Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Samuel did not practice during the week while nursing a lingering heel injury.

This latest turn means that Washington is without its top two receivers against the Cowboys, as star wideout Terry McClaurin will miss his fourth consecutive game with a quad injury. McLaurin returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, but he returned to the sideline on Thursday.

Samuel did play in Washington's Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears, though he was limited to just four catches for 15 yards. Samuel, who joined the Commanders in March when he was traded from the San Francisco 49ers, has flourished in lieu of McLaurin's absence. He leads the Commanders with 34 catches -- tied for 10th in the NFL -- for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel broke the 70-yard receiving mark in three games already after reaching that benchmark just four times last season.

Without McLaurin and Samuel, Washington's top wide receivers Sunday will likely be Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore. Both McCaffrey and Moore scored touchdowns against Chicago.

There is also a chance that the Commanders elevate former first-round pick Treylon Burks from their practice squad. Burks, now healthy from a broken collarbone, signed with Washington on Oct. 16 after spending a month as a free agent.