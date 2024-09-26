The San Francisco 49ers look like they are on the road to getting healthy again. After tight end George Kittle returned to a limited practice session on Wednesday, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was spotted by reporters participating in the open portion of Thursday's practice.

Samuel missed San Francisco's Week 3 loss to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury, and also sat out Wednesday's practice. His return on Thursday, even if he is eventually listed as a limited participant, is the first good sign regarding his potential availability for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The Niners have been ravaged by injuries early this season, which has played a role in their surprising 1-2 start. Christian McCaffrey was a late scratch for the team's Week 1 win over the New York Jets, and then went on injured reserve and recently flew to Germany to seek additional treatment for his Achilles injury.

Samuel and Kittle (hamstring) both missed Week 3, while defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered a torn triceps muscle and will likely miss the remainder of the year. And all of this is in addition to the ongoing absence of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles during last year's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Luckily, Samuel, Kittle, star left tackle Trent Williams (illness) and quarterback Brock Purdy (back) are all practicing, so they should at the very least be closer to full strength in Week 4 than they were in Week 3. Against an opponent they should beat, the hope is that the Niners can get back on track and start to climb the standings in the NFC.