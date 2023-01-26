The San Francisco 49ers are mired on a 12-game winning streak, tied for the longest in a season in franchise history. The streak has been impressive, even if eight of them of them have come in the comfort of Levi's Stadium.

Four of the 49ers' wins have come on the road, all of them have been on the West Coast. San Francisco has only played two games on the East Coast this season, going 1-1 in those two contests (played the NFC South). Both those games were early in the season without Brock Purdy at quarterback and Christian McCaffrey on the roster.

San Francisco will get its toughest road test of the season when the 49ers play the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles in front of their raucous fans. Philadelphia has been notoriously loud for playoff games and Sunday's NFC Championship Game will be no different.

Deebo Samuel has some reserved thoughts.

"We know it's going to be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day," Samuel said Wednesday, via 49ers Web Zone. "They're at home, NFC Championship. They're going to be all riled up. We don't really too much feed into all that because we put the pads on and just go to work."

The 49ers had some loud crowds for their two home playoff games and their fanbase is one of the few that travel very well. Regardless, San Francisco has never traveled to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in a playoff game -- the only team in the NFC to not face the Eagles on the road in the postseason.

Samuel's comments likely added more fuel to the Eagles' fans fire.

"We know how much work we put in when we go to a rowdy stadium," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "There is a lot of work that has to be done. You don't just do it game day. You have to practice it just like you practice everything else.

"And so that's a big advantage. That is a big advantage for the defense, it's a big advantage for the defensive home team obviously, and it's a big advantage for the home team. We know how good our fans are here and how rowdy they are, how loud they are. This place is incredible."