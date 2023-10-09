Deebo Samuel has a simple but poignant message for Micah Parsons: Be careful what you wish for.

There's a war of words brewing between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. It started with Parsons publicly voicing his displeasure with George Kittle's "F--- Dallas" shirt, which inspired the star defender to vow that things will be different if the two teams play again this season.

Samuel, the 49ers' star receiver, doesn't think that Parsons actually wants a rematch after the 49ers routed the Cowboys 42-10 this past Sunday night. Samuel feels that there would be a similar outcome if the two teams saw each other in the postseason.

"It was already personal before the game started ... 42-10, I don't think you want to see us again. It might be a little worse," Samuel said on "Up & Adams" on Tuesday. "I don't think he wants to see us again."

Samuel's comments were in reaction to seeing video of Parsons voicing his displeasure of Kittle's choice of undershirt during Sunday's game.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal that it had to be," Parsons said on his podcast, via Bleacher Report. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm gonna say this: Laugh now, cry later.

"We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. … If you wanna make it personal, we can make it personal."

Parsons may not know that there is some history behind Kittle's shirt. Gary Plummer, a longtime linebacker who joined the 49ers at the height of their rivalry with the Cowboys, wore the same shirt when San Francisco dethroned the two-time defending champions in 1994.

It's possible that Parsons isn't even that upset with Kittle's actions. Sports is a business, after all, and bad blood -- even manufactured -- usually heightens the drama while adding to the intrigue of the rivalry. Either way, Kittle's actions and Parsons' response to those actions will surely be part of the buildup before the teams' next matchup.

There wasn't much drama Sunday night, however. The 49ers never trailed and dominated the game in all three phases. A key contributor to the 49ers' big win was Kittle, who caught three touchdown passes after not finding the end zone during San Francisco's first four games.