San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is expected to take advantage of a wide receiver market that completely exploded this offseason, but as we creep towards training camp and the month of August, no deal for the versatile weapon is imminent, per NFL Media. Additionally, it is unknown whether Samuel will appear at training camp next Tuesday, when veterans are due to report.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • 19 Att 59 Yds 365 TD 8 FL 2 View Profile

Samuel's trainer said this week the wideout is about to get "paid," but we just don't know how close the two parties are when it comes to money talks. Samuel is coming off of a career year, in which he recorded 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He also played a little bit of running back for the 49ers, rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more touchdowns. Samuel became just the third player in NFL history to finish a season with at least 1,000 receiving yards along with at least five receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns, but he reportedly didn't like being used in that way.

Samuel is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, which pays him $3.98 million in base salary, per Spotrac. While he showed up to mandatory minicamp earlier this summer, he reportedly has not rescinded his trade request from the 49ers. Despite this, San Francisco has reportedly continued to ignore offers.

"Well, we haven't traded him, and -- I've used the word fool -- I'd be a fool to trade him," general manager John Lynch said in June. "So yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season."

Eight of the top-10 highest-paid receivers received their new deals this offseason. Samuel is worth top-five money. His friend A.J. Brown currently holds the title of fifth-highest-paid receiver, as his four-year, $100 million deal carries an AAV of $25 million.