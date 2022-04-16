The wide receiver market exploded this offseason. Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams weren't getting the money they thought they were worth, so other teams happily traded for them and backed up the Brink's trucks. Those two transactions caused us to look at other young wide receivers who are due for new contracts.

Last month, ESPN reported that the New York Jets were "keeping an eye" on DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel for a potential trade. Out of those three, Samuel seemed like the most untouchable, right? He's coming off of a career year, in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He was also used as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more touchdowns.

Samuel proved himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this past season, and his versatility is special. With the money Hill and Adams received recently, however, the stakes have been raised -- and it's no longer a sure thing Samuel will get that extension from the 49ers.

Earlier this month, Samuel unfollowed the 49ers on social media while also deleting over 80 posts from his Instagram account. Then, there was this.

This is certainly an interesting situation, and Samuel has seen the negative facets of it. This week, he claimed on social media he's received death threats and racial "stuff" just because of his uncertain future.

"All y'all fans is in the DMs sending death threats and racial stuff. Like, that don't bother me bro. It don't."

Samuel is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, which pays him $3.98 million in base salary, per Spotrac. He's just 26 and coming off of a year which everyone around the league noticed. Pay him or trade him? To be continued.