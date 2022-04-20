Well hello again, everyone. I am happy to inform you this is the second-to-last Wednesday until the 2022 NFL Draft. Can you believe it? John Breech can't, so he took the day off to prepare himself for next week's festivities. That's why you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL on this fine afternoon.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter.

We've got QB prospect rankings, potential trade drama (surprise), and much more:

Today's show: Ranking the top 2022 QB prospects

Sam Howell USATSI

Draft experts Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to break down the 2022 QB class, and boy did the opinions vary, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding this year's top prospects. Some highlights:

Brinson is confident no QBs will go in the top 10, arguing the Panthers, who have long been linked to QBs at No. 6, should instead trade for Baker Mayfield, draft a left tackle and/or move down to collect additional picks.

Wilson firmly has Ole Miss' Matt Corral as the top QB of the class, with North Carolina's Sam Howell at No. 2 and Liberty's Malik Willis at No. 3, but believes almost every one of the signal-callers could also be Day Two picks.

Trapasso is most confident in Willis among the top QBs, whereas Wilson is wary of Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, the consensus "safe" choice among QBs, deeming him second-round material.

2. 49ers star Deebo Samuel requests trade after breaking off contract talks

Each day brings new big-name drama in the NFL, and the latest comes from San Francisco. Not only is QB Jimmy Garoppolo steering clear of voluntary workouts while rehabbing (and, more likely, in anticipation of a trade), but one of his top weapons of recent years -- wide receiver Deebo Samuel -- is trying to force his own way out of town. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the All-Pro pass catcher isn't just holding out of voluntary workouts; he's now actively seeking a trade, according to ESPN, requesting a move out of town after breaking off negotiations with 49ers brass. Read more about Samuel's trade request, here.

3. Trapasso's seven-round mock: Falcons, Lions take QBs early

Malik Willis USATSI

It's here. Just over a week before the draft, Chris Trapasso has dropped his annual seven-round projection, complete with trades in every round. Here are some notable picks from Day One:

No. 1 (Jaguars): Georgia DL Travon Walker

Georgia DL Travon Walker No. 7 (Giants): Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson No. 8 (Falcons): Liberty QB Malik Willis

Liberty QB Malik Willis No. 26 (Commanders): Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder No. 32 (Lions): North Carolina QB Sam Howell

4. Top 150 big board: WRs headline top of the rookie class

Ryan Wilson has finalized his pecking order of the best 2022 draft prospects, and his rundown has a number of notable inclusions: three receivers in the top 15, six pass rushers in the top 25, and zero QBs until after that. Here's a sneak peek at his final order:

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux Alabama OT Evan Neal Georgia DL Travon Walker Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson USC WR Drake London Mississippi State OT Charles Cross LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

5. Panthers blunders: Darnold named starter, new facilities canned

Sam Darnold USATSI

The NFC South contenders made headlines this week for some curious reasons, days before they'll make a crucial decision in the top 10 of the 2022 draft. First, owner David Tepper pulled the plug on the team's planned $800 million headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina, after failing to resolve funding issues with the city -- and despite the facilities being half-built. Then, new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo announced incumbent QB Sam Darnold as the team's planned 2022 starter before walking back the comments. Who knows what they'll do next?

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Browns QB shuffle, WR drama fallout

Hungry for more NFL headlines? Here you go: