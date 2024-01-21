San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel's status for the NFC Championship is up in the air, as he deals with a shoulder injury. Samuel suffered the injury during the team's 24-21 Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. He was originally ruled questionable to return and was eventually downgraded to out.

He will have more tests on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury, according to Ian Rapoport.The results of the test will give a better idea of whether he will be able to play next week.

Samuel went down during the second drive and went into the locker room for evaluation. After halftime, he was out of his uniform and was officially out for the remainder of the game.

The wide receiver already missed games this season due to a hairline fracture to the same shoulder. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Saturday's injury was similar to the one he suffered earlier this year.

Shanahan did not have an update on Samuel's status after the game. When asked about the severity of the injury, Shanahan said, "I don't know yet. We'll see tomorrow."

Samuel was evaluated for a head injury after a hit on the Niners' first drive and was cleared to return. Before he was sidelined, Samuel had two catches for 24 yards.

This season, the 28-year-old had 60 catches for 892 yards in 15 games.