Defense or an elite QB? Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell disagree on what it takes to win Super Bowl
Offensive production is at an all-time high, but does that just increase the value of defense?
Sunday's NFL slate featured a few classic examples of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. The New Orleans Saints took down the Baltimore Ravens behind Drew Brees, 24-23, while the New England Patriots and Tom Brady beat the Chicago Bears, 38-31. Both games ended in heart-breaking fashion for the losing squad, with Justin Tucker slicing an extra point to seal the loss for the Ravens and the Bears losing the game on the half-yard line after a bomb to Kevin White came up just short to end regulation.
Both winning teams had their ups and downs behind their Hall of Fame quarterbacks, with Brees and the Saints offense moving slow in the first half and Brady throwing his seventh interception of the season. However, two of the NFL's top defenses weren't able to hang on long enough against two of the top arms in the league.
On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Brady Quinn host and talk about the current dynamic of the NFL. Danny believes that in today's league, you need elite quarterback play to win the Super Bowl. Mediocre QBs no longer cut it in the vertical league that we know now. Brady, however, thinks that defense is still the key to championships. After a long season, come January, elite defenses still end up making their teams competitive.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
