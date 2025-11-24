Colorado coach Deion Sanders arrived in Las Vegas early Sunday to see his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, make his first career start against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Grinning ear to ear, Sanders was the first to greet his son in the tunnel after earning the win and shared his immediate thoughts on his 209-yard, one touchdown performance.

"The check down was right there, when you get that right, it's over," Sanders said told Shedeur before they embraced in a video posted by Well Off Media. "You played good. You gotta just look at the film and evaluate yourself on what went wrong. You did good, though. I'm proud of you. You're holding it down for the family."

Cleveland's 24-10 win sparked remarks from President Donald Trump and ignited buzz throughout social media centered around the former Colorado star's outing, which included a 66-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson midway through the fourth quarter.

Sanders didn't showed any nervousness during his first start and even shook off a first-half interception to lead the Browns to a win.

"I think I showed a couple of great pieces, and there's some things I wish I could get back," Sanders said in an interview with CBS Sports' Tiffany Blackmon after the game. "But man, a win is crazy. It's amazing. You know? Off of one week of practice. This is one week of practice! So imagine what a full offseason look like! It get dangerous!"

Last week prior to Colorado's loss to Arizona State, Deion said he was encouraged to attend Sunday's game.

"You don't want to be his distraction, but not that I would ever would be," Sanders said on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" on Nov. 20. "But then you think, 'You know, he came all the way up here to see you?' So that's even (a) shorter trip to see him. You start thinking that as a dad, you know. Because you know what it means to him if he just catch a glimpse of him before he walks out."

Shedeur Sanders' mother, Pilar, was also in attendance. Deion Sanders and Pilar separated in 2011, but have been by their son's side for several of the highlight moments of his career, including April's NFL Draft.

"Being able to see my family, that was important," Shedeur said after the game. "I'm happy they was here to be able to witness it."

Donning a cowboy hat and a brown sweatsuit, Deion met with his son briefly met with his before kickoff and the two went on their traditional pre-game walk together.