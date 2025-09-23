Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter needs more reps, according to Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who said the workload is not where it should be as a top-five pick.

Hunter has not played more than 68.3% of the snaps on offense or defense for Jacksonville, a rate far lower than starring at Colorado as last season's Heisman winner, according to Pro Football Reference. His offensive snap rate went down with each passing week as he has played more defensive snaps.

"They're not using him enough," Sanders said on a recent New Heights podcast episode. "I've seen it with my own eyes on an everyday basis for three straight years, so I know what he's capable of, and I know how you've got to take care of him. He never practices on Tuesday. He practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. He was ready to play a hundred and some snaps on Saturday, so you didn't need to use him on a Tuesday or a Monday. You don't use him like that."

Moonlighting on offense the last two weeks with 10 catches for 76 yards on 16 targets thus far, Hunter's secondary work includes nine tackles and one pass breakup, most of those stops coming in extended play over the weekend during the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans.

Hunter's offensive production — and usage rate — has been underwhelming. Hunter played more snaps than any player last season, and did so with elite play on both sides.

"Travis is a big kid, man," Sanders said. "He just loves the game, loves football, loves studying and the preparation. He always had at least five hours of study in each week because we kept that list, knowing how much everybody (is) studying. He is just a phenomenal athlete one of the greatest I've ever seen do both, simultaneously."