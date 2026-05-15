Deion Sanders mostly stayed quiet while his son took the hits — through the noise of last year's draft cycle and the early skepticism that followed him into his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. The public criticism around Shedeur Sanders never really let up, even as he worked through a chaotic transition from blue-chip prospect to an NFL quarterback learning on the fly.

Now, Deion is finally pulling back the curtain. He's detailing the kind of draft slide that turned an expected early-round selection into a Day 3 reality — and the storm that came with it. What followed was a rookie season defined less by expectations and more by survival, with Shedeur ultimately forced into action in seven starts while trying to steady himself amid the turbulence.

"It was some ignorant things came out about him pre-draft and all that, and that was a lie," Deion Sanders said on Thursday's episode of The Barbershop podcast. "Like, he would never go into a meeting with headphones on. He would never go into a meeting unprepared. Like, that's just not who he is. There's no way he could accomplish the things he accomplished without being prepared."



"A lot of things that was said ... it bothered me, but it didn't bother him. He just wanted the opportunity to get on the grass and do his thing."

One anonymous NFL coach told NFL Media that his meeting with Shedeur Sanders before the draft was "the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life" and harped on negative body language. Another questioned how his skill set would truly fit a pro-level system.

Shedeur Sanders attributed much of the scrutiny that followed him from the NFL combine through the draft to his father, previously saying opinions about the Colorado coach and NFL Hall of Famer influenced online criticisms.

His stock tanking wasn't about a lack of talent. The tape still showed a quarterback with live arm talent and pocket poise, but in a draft process that often punishes anything less than consensus, Shedeur Sanders found himself caught in the gap between projection and perception.

Deion Sanders says the last year and change have changed his son, who understands last year's draft cycle as an expected first-rounder "wasn't his time" just yet.

"When he takes off his shirt, I see the scars on his back that he's been through hell, but he's made it through hell," Deion Sanders said. "He kept going and he matured, not like he was a child, but he matured spiritually."

Cleveland's QB situation

The Browns' quarterback room finally looks less like a revolving door and more like a structured evaluation under first-year head coach Todd Monken, who will choose between Sanders and Deshaun Watson amid what he's called an open competition this offseason. The tone shift should be obvious from the moment OTAs begin this month following by minicamp in June: less panic, more process and a clearer emphasis on timing, rhythm and decision-making within structure.

Monken's arrival with the Browns has quietly reset expectations at the position given what he's done with other quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson as the Baltimore Ravens' former OC. Monken's scheme is designed to simplify reads, punish hesitation, and force his signal callers to win with anticipation rather than improvisation. That matters for a roster still sorting out who can actually stabilize the job long term.

That's where the real tension sits. Cleveland has talent in the room, but not certainty. The evaluation is no longer about raw arm strength; it's about command, processing and avoiding the negative plays that have haunted this franchise for years. Monken isn't looking for flash — he's looking for functional consistency.

The Browns started three quarterbacks — Joe Flacco, Gabriel and Sanders — in 2025. Watson did not play at all last season after tearing his Achilles midway through the 2024 campaign and then injuring it again a few months later.

Cleveland has four quarterbacks under contract this season — Sanders, Watson, Dillon Gabriel and rookie late-rounder Taylen Green out of Arkansas. Sanders finished his rookie year with a 57% completion rate with 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 169 yards and a touchdown and was sacked 23 times with a passer rating near the bottom of the league.

Deion Sanders said he would like to have a conversation with Monken and offer a scouting report of his potential starting quarterback.

"I want to meet him because I think it's vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about (Shedeur), how to get him going," Sanders said this week. "That wasn't asked of me a year ago. I don't understand it. Even a guy like Travis (Hunter) being drafted to Jacksonville and I've had him for the last three (years), don't you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that."

The pressure to succeed at the position now lands squarely on Monken's shoulders. His reputation as an offensive architect will be tested not by creativity, but by clarity — can he identify the quarterback who executes his system at a high enough floor to survive an 17-game grind?

Cleveland has reached the playoffs only three times since the turn of the century, much of that ineptitude in the AFC due to failed coaching hires and bad quarterback play. The Browns finished 5-12 last season despite Myles Garrett winning the league's defensive player of the year and linebacker Carson Schlesinger being named the top defensive rookie.