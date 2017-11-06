Deion Sanders goes all in on Tony Romo for making fun of his tackling

Cowboys legends Tony Romo and Deion Sanders haven't been super keen on each other in the past, so Romo took a calculated risk when the Chiefs played the Cowboys on CBS on Sunday and he took a subtle jab at Sanders.

Talking about Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, Romo said that "Peters doesn't want to tackle -- that's one of the things -- I'm telling you ... he makes Deion Sanders look good sometimes."

Sanders, who once said "they don't pay me to tackle," took offense to Romo's comments and fired back at the former Cowboys quarterback on NFL Network.

Tony, I tried my best to take the high road … but I don't know the address to the high road, so I got to come at you, man. Ten years as a starter you were 2-4 in the playoffs. [You] ain't won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet. We both work for CBS. I went and shook your hand and said 'Tony, you're doing a great job this year!'. I thought that would be it, but not unless you keep on shooting at me. Tony, what's going on man? I got a gold jacket that I didn't buy. Dak says hi, and bye. Tony, leave me alone, man. I got a lot of ammunition, man. How many interceptions, 19 in 2012? Come on, you threw to everybody but me. You know you never won the big one. You know you never won the big one, so stop. Leave me alone.

Sanders has had awkward run-ins with Romo before. On NFL Network after a "Thursday Night Football" game in 2014, Romo was sitting at the desk next to Sanders. When Rich Eisen leveled the criticisms against Romo at the time (such as doing too much and getting punished for it), Romo looked at Sanders and said "why do you look at Deion when you say that?" before Sanders laughed it off.

This isn't the first time that Sanders has been criticized by a former Cowboys quarterback, mind you. Troy Aikman also has said on broadcast that Sanders wasn't keen on getting in for tackles. "[Sanders] used to call [tackles] business decisions," Aikman said when Joe Buck asked about Sanders' tackling. Sanders' response to that was more in good fun: "Hey, these shoulders are made for suits, not Brandon Jacobs."