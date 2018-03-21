Deion Sanders mistakes All Pro safety Kevin Byard for 'a fan' during Twitter exchange

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports

When the Houston Texans scooped up free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu on a one-year deal last week, a lot of people loved the signing for the Texans. And why shouldn't they? Houston adds a premier player to their already impressive defense at a surprisingly low price tag.

But maybe nobody loved the signing more than NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders, who declared that the 25-year-old Mathieu was the very best safety in the league right now.

.@DeionSanders is a big fan of the @HoustonTexans' latest DB addition 👀



📺: 21st & Prime pic.twitter.com/yodMhTJ9hF — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 20, 2018

That Primetime proclamation didn't sit well with Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard, who tied for the NFL lead with eight interceptions and was named a first-team All Pro last season. Byard, 24, filed his complaint with the "send tweet" button.

How do you make this statement and not include the two first team AP All Pro safeties?? 🤔 @DeionSanders #INeedAnswers https://t.co/HzRaV3h85g — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

Sanders caught wind of Byard's gripe and decided to clap back, but it appears he might not have known exactly know who he was responding to. The Hall of Fame cornerback responded to Byard and attempted to belittle his opinion by calling him a fan, suggesting that his knowledge of football is based on what writers say. Sanders also fluffed his own ego by saying he's more qualified to weigh in on the matter because he knows current and former players.

You're looking at who writers tell u who's the best I know who players and former players feel is the best. I rest my case. You continue to be a fan and i will continue being the man. #Truth https://t.co/gnpwJHjxEK — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 20, 2018

Except he apparently doesn't know Byard, who is one of the most promising young defensive backs in the game.

But the numbers nor film add up. How do you overlook guys like Harrison Smith, Earl Thomas, and Eric Berry as not being the best in the game? I never said I was the best but I’m on my way. You continue to be a fan and I will continue going to the pro bowl and being great #Truth https://t.co/s099lNjiq2 — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

And if you didn’t know, I am a CURRENT player who watches a ton of film so trust me, I know who’s balling and who is not. Talking about be a fan 😂 https://t.co/s099lNjiq2 — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

For what it's worth, Byard handled Sanders' ignorance in just about the best way possible -- with class and humility, but also with an appetite for motivation.

No need you guys.. It’s already screenshot on my lock screen #Motivation https://t.co/NTAmMytjwg — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

Several other talented NFL defensive backs -- including Casey Hayward, Eric Weddle and Jalen Ramsey -- jumped into the exchange to share their support and praise for Byard's skill set.

Luckily for Byard, he's been overlooked before and things still seemed to work out pretty well. After four seasons at Middle Tennessee State University, where he became the school's all-time interceptions leader, Byard wasn't invited to the NFL Combine. He wound up being picked by the Titans in the third round of the 2016 Draft.