It's the most highly-anticipated preseason game in quite some time. No matter how you feel about him, all eyes are on Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders when he takes the field against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.

The football gods have set quite the scene. Following Sanders' shocking draft slide to No. 144 overall, the Colorado product is expected to take around 50 snaps in the first preseason game of the year. With Joe Flacco being 40 years old, plus Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett dealing with hamstring injuries, Sanders will be QB1 this evening, and has a chance to make a statement in this quarterback battle.

Sanders' father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, who still serves as the coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, was asked about Sheduer's preseason debut Friday, and he expressed confidence that his son is ready for this opportunity.

"He's so prepared right now," Deion said. "A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, he's approaching it like a game. And that's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it. I just can't wait to see him get down tonight, but it's going to be a little weird. It's going to be a little strange. He's going to be a problem after tonight, I promise you that."

You heard it first from "Prime" -- Shedeur is going to turn heads Friday night.

Sanders was regarded by many as the No. 2 quarterback in this year's class, behind Miami's Cameron Ward. However, he was the sixth quarterback taken due to what was perceived to be a poor pre-draft process. The Browns even drafted Gabriel above Sanders.

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Sanders completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024, and left the collegiate ranks with the highest completion percentage in FBS history (71.8%). Friday night could serve as a momentous occasion for him.