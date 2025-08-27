While Shedeur Sanders landed on the 53-man roster of the Cleveland Browns, his brother Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. Their father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, said Tuesday he is "proud" of Shilo and "praying" he lands on his feet and gets an opportunity with another team.

The Bucs waived Shilo Sanders after he was ejected from Saturday's preseason finale for throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. A safety, Shilo began his career at South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State to play for his father. He then followed Deion to Colorado and played two seasons in Boulder before going undrafted.

"He is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team. But if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next," the elder Sanders said.

Shilo Sanders led Colorado in tackles in 2023 and was third on the team in 2024 despite missing three games with a broken forearm. He could land on the practice squad of another team or potentially head to the Canadian Football League. The Toronto Argonauts have exclusive negotiating rights with Sanders.

Deion Sanders said his son could also explore avenues off the football field.

"Shilo is a man of many talents... He's a man of many talents, and he's gonna be straight," Deion said. "All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with or without football. You better believe that. I take care of mine, and I always have. And y'all know what I mean."