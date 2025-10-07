After beginning the 2025 NFL season as the fourth-string quarterback on the Cleveland Browns depth chart, Shedeur Sanders is set to become the backup to Dillon Gabriel after the franchise traded away former starter Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

Since the former fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft entered the league, Cleveland traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and Flacco to Cincinnati, where is he expected to be starter over Jake Browning immediately.

With Sanders becoming the backup, the chances of him seeing the field at some point this season increased. In fact, according to a report from NFL.com, the expectation is that Sanders will play at some point this season when he's ready. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said last weekend that when Sanders does play, it will be with a full week of practice and a game plan specifically tailored to the former Colorado star quarterback.

Shortly after the trade happened, Sanders' father, Deion Sanders, was asked about the trade during his weekly press conference with the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders was blunt in his reaction to the trade.

"I don't care," Sanders said. "I don't give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes. I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that. I care about him and the rest of that mess I don't. I'm a coach trying to win games just like they're trying to win games. I could care less who they traded."

In Coach Prime's first season without the younger Sanders at quarterback, Colorado is off to a 2-4 start to the season after back-to-back losses to BYU and TCU. The Buffaloes are currently 0-3 in Big 12 play ahead of a matchup against No. 22 Iowa State at home on Saturday.