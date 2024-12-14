The 2025 NFL Draft is just about four months away, and as the NFL regular season winds down, mock draft season heats up. The University of Colorado has a couple of stars who will hear their names very quickly come draft night, and one is quarterback Shedeur Sanders -- the son of NFL legend and current Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

There have been rumors that Sanders could be picky about his NFL landing spot. On Saturday, a social media account titled "NFL Rookie Watch" posted that there was a "high likelihood" Sanders would refuse to play if he were drafted by the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns. Coach Prime felt the need to step in and address the untrue claim:

While it's unknown if "NFL Rookie Watch" has any credibility, the rumors about Sanders attempting to influence his landing spot have been around for quite some time. During an appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast in March, Sanders said his son and fellow Colorado star Travis Hunter would refuse to play for certain teams.

"I know where I want them to go," Deion said on the podcast, via ESPN. "So, it's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli (Manning)."

As it stands now, CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards all have Shedeur being selected No. 2 overall either by the Giants or Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent mock drafts. The subject of Sanders' eventual landing spot and if it is agreeable to him and his father will continue to be a subject leading up to April 24.