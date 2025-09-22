Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was once projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before sliding to the fifth round. However, prior to the Cleveland Browns scooping up Sanders with the 144th pick, the Baltimore Ravens had interest in selecting the former Colorado star three picks earlier, but Sanders reportedly wasn't interested in joining the Ravens.

On Monday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Colorado coach Deion Sanders weighed in on the report and explained why his son wasn't keen on the idea of serving as a backup to Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

"How in the world can somebody fault him for saying or thinking, 'Why in the world would I go back up Lamar (Jackson) for 10 more years?'" Sanders said. "I've never sat on the bench and said, 'Well, I learned a lot today.'"

The Ravens ultimately ended up passing on Shedeur after speaking with him and selected Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson with the 141st pick.

Deion Sanders revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles were also interested in potentially drafting his son. Ultimately, the Browns ended up nabbing Shedeur Sanders despite already selecting former Oregon signal-caller Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Sanders is listed as the third quarterback on the Browns' depth chart behind starter Joe Flacco and Gabriel.

If Sanders had landed with the Ravens, it's true he likely wouldn't have seen the field much unless Jackson suffered an injury. Jackson, 28, is firmly entrenched as the Ravens franchise quarterback and has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success since landing with Baltimore back in 2018.

In Cleveland, Sanders could have a chance to see the field much earlier considering that Flacco is 40 years old and likely won't be playing much longer.