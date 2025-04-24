The 2025 NFL Draft is here, and arguably no prospect has drawn more attention than Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado quarterback and son of former NFL great Deion Sanders. Many of the headlines have been of a critical nature, with some teams reportedly declaring the big name unworthy of a first-round pick, and NFL Media publishing critical commentary from an anonymous scout regarding Sanders' character. On Wednesday, one day before the start of the draft, the quarterback's father, Deion, finally unleashed his own response.

"It's silly to us," the elder Sanders told USA Today of the anonymous criticisms. "Most of it is laughable. What I told him, too, is, 'Son, what I've learned in my life is when it don't make sense, it's God. Because some of this stuff is so stupid it don't make sense. That means God is closing doors and opening doors to make sure you get to where you're supposed to go.'

"This is venomous," Deion continued. "It's to the point where it ain't even cute no more. It's so predictable. I'm flipping the channel today, listening -- 'Jaxson Dart is special; Shedeur Sanders ain't,' -- Y'all, c'mon. Stop. ... It's like, just because [my kids] come from me, people take unsolicited shots at them. That's not fair. Just say you don't like me. Just say you're tired of me winning, you're tired of me being the light, tired of me being up, just consistently provoking change wherever I go. Just say that. But don't attack my kids because of that."

Shedeur Sanders pens final message to teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft Bryan DeArdo

Shedeur has taken pre-draft criticisms in stride, for what it's worth. At Colorado's Pro Day, he confidently declared himself the top quarterback of the 2025 class.

"All I need is an opportunity," Sanders said. "Simple. Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, then there's no doubt who to go with. I've done it over and over and over. So you would be a fool not to pick me. ... What's the most important trait about a quarterback? Consistency? Look at the last four years. That's how I know I'm the best quarterback in the draft. ... What checks all boxes? It leads to one guy."