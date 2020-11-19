Deion Sanders has accomplished more than one could imagine in his life thus far, but he will most likely be remembered for his incredible NFL career. Sanders was an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion and inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame. He could hurt you as a defender or return-man, as Sanders scored a total of six touchdowns on punt returns, three on kickoff returns and returned nine interceptions for scores. His impact on the game of football was tremendous, but he's trying to affect the game he loves in a different way now. While Sanders has experience as a head coach at several high schools in Texas, he was recently named the new head coach of Jackson State University.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Sanders said that he took the coaching opportunity in order to compete and bring back some of that elite talent to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"We are looking for players who can possibly play on Sunday," Sanders said. "We aren't looking for the traditional HBCU player now, we are looking for the traditional HBCU player of old, when they were a pipeline to the NFL. Jackson State features four hall of famers and 99 players that have been drafted, and we are looking that hall of famer and the 100th player (that has been drafted). We are ecstatic about our recruiting class, we are ecstatic about the possibilities on the playing field. We are really excited, we cannot wait to play in the spring."

Jackson State certainly had incredible success back in the 1960's and 70's, as they turned out NFL legends such as cornerback Lem Barney, running back Walter Payton, linebacker Robert Brazile and offensive tackle Jackie Slater. All four made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Since Jackson State elected to kick off their 2020 season in the spring due to COVID-19, Sanders has had just a little bit of extra time on his hands. Recently, he teamed up with Subway to promote their new contactless curbside pick-up. He even spent a day working in a local Subway shop he frequents just to surprise patrons. Earlier this year, Sanders also challenged select players to celebrate on-field with the Footlong Shuffle -- a dance choreographed by Sanders himself that Subway would donate $50,000 to NFL PLAY 60 programs up to $1 million every time it was seen. They reached that $1 million total earlier this month.

During Sanders' 14-year NFL career, he played for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens. "Prime Time" was effective wherever he played, but Dallas was a special stop for him since he helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXX in his first season with "America's Team."

The Cowboys certainly would like to have someone like Sanders on their defense right now, as they enter Week 11 allowing the tenth-most yards of total offense per game (381.6), and have lost four straight contests. Dallas currently resides in the basement of the worst division in football with a 2-7 record.

Sanders says that there's not one specific position group that is hurting the Cowboys more than another, but that issues on both sides of the ball and injuries have caused this team to spiral.

"They're not just struggling in the secondary, they are struggling up front," said Sanders. "Normally the front end and the back end coincide with one another, and the middle guys are just the middle guys. That front end is struggling tremendously and the back end over the past several years has never been guys who have been dominant with interceptions or turnovers -- they have never been that type of defense either way. So having those types of guys -- they aren't in their locker room. And having an offense that can't really control the clock anymore especially since Dak (Prescott) is gone, that puts more pressure on (everyone.) It's a tall order because that front end and the back end have to work together."

Sanders is tied for No. 5 all-time when it comes to NFL interception returns for touchdowns with nine, and he never let an opportunity go to waste. A highlight from this season that is still fresh in all of our minds was when Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker to prevent a coast-to-coast pick-six in a primetime matchup.

We asked Sanders if a fellow freak athlete like Metcalf could have caught him on a potential pick six. As you can imagine, Sanders didn't even want to entertain the idea.

"No," replied Sanders emphatically. "That would've never happened, but that does not discount the effort that was made on that play. Metcalf, that was a phenomenal play that will go down in history. Unfortunately, it happened to one of the best safeties in the game, Budda Baker, and I love that kid. Trust me, we are looking for two Budda Bakers right now (at Jackson State)."

Sanders had to face his fair share of star wide receivers during his career such as Jerry Rice, so we wanted to get inside his mind when it came to preparing to defend some of the most gifted athletes on the planet. In typical "Prime Time" fashion, Sanders replied saying offenses were much more afraid of him than he was of them.

"Sir, with all due respect, I didn't worry about receivers, receivers worried about me. I didn't approach it that way," Sanders said with a laugh. "I was never concerned about the guy that I was going against. I think the quarterback and the offense were a little more concerned about where I was."

Sanders may now be 53 and moved on from his playing days, but there's no doubt he's taking that famous swagger and humor into his new coaching position with Jackson State.