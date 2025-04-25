Deion Sanders clearly doesn't think that the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation is good enough to compel the team to not draft his son, Shedeur Sanders, who is still on the board with the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft set to kick off on Friday night.

During the first night of the draft, a camera caught Deion and Shedeur discussing the Browns, who traded back in the first round before selecting pass rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 5 overall pick. Cleveland now has two of the top four picks in the second round after trading back with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who used the No. 2 overall pick to select former Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter.

"I'll tell you who they got. They got Joe Flacco," Shedeur Sanders told his father.

"Flacco my age!" the elder Sanders said with a smile. "I like Flacco."

While he's not that old (Sanders is 17 years Flacco's senior), the 40-year-old Flacco obviously isn't a spring chicken. Along with Flacco, the Browns' quarterback room consists of former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and former All-Pro Deshaun Watson, who may miss the entire 2025 season after he re-injured his Achilles back in January. Given what they currently have, it would make sense for the Browns to acquire another quarterback at some point during the draft.

While they didn't take him in the first round, there's still a chance that the Browns could still select Sanders. Cleveland has the first pick in the second round and will be back on the clock three picks after that.