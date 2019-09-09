Delanie Walker says the NFL was way too quick to crown the Browns: 'They are who we thought they were'

So much for the Cleveland Browns going to the Super Bowl, at least for one week. The Browns turned in a performance similar to their previous 20 years of existence with a 43-13 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans -- they were outscored 30-0 in the final 16:57 of the game.

Delanie Walker played a major role in a game that got out of hand -- five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns (including two in the fourth quarter). The Titans tight end sent out a message earlier in the week saying he was tired of hearing about the Browns and all their preseason hype, saying all Tennessee had to do was "go out and play football."

The Titans were able to rally around Walker's message, but the three-time Pro Bowl tight end wanted to add insult to injury.

"They sleep on us every year, what's new," Walker said to reporters on the Titans' win over the Browns. "We like being under the radar. They (the Browns) were who we thought they were. Y'all can crown them if you want to crown them. Still got to play football."

The Browns were one of the most hyped teams heading into the season, highlighted by the additions of Odell Beckham and Kareem Hunt to an offense that already had franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end David Njoku, and running back Nick Chubb. On defense, defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson join defensive end Myles Garrett on the defensive line, while Greedy Williams and Mack Wilson are two rookies that were expected to factor in on an impressive defense overall.

Mayfield went 25 of 38 for 285 yards and three interceptions while the Browns finished with just 346 yards of total offense. The Browns finished with 18 penalties for 182 yards while going 1-of-10 on third down. They also allowed 43 points, the most they've allowed in a game in regulation since 2007.

Same old Browns, at least in one man's eyes.

"I'm going to tell you again. They were who we thought they were," Walker said. "If you want to crown them, then crown them. That fueled us. That's why we went out there and played off of that. It's funny, you can doubt someone and not even play the game yet. That's what we do in this league, we hype teams.

"We hype them. That's the norm. Front-runners, that's all I'm going to say. We didn't even talk about this game, we didn't even circle this game. This is just another game, we ain't even worried about it."