DeMarco Murray reportedly donates $50,000 to Las Vegas police, families of victims

Titans running back DeMarco Murray grew up in Las Vegas. So, the tragedy that unfolded there on Oct. 1, when 58 people were gunned down at a country musical festival, hit him hard emotionally. As a result, Murray is supporting both those who responded to the shooting and those who were impacted the most severely by it.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Murray is donating $25,000 to the Las Vegas Police Department and another $25,000 to the families of the victims.

"When I heard about the terror and devastation in my hometown of Las Vegas, I couldn't believe it," Murray said, per ESPN. "I was shocked, sickened and scared for the families and friends of the victims. I want to help and do whatever I can to take away their pain from such a horrific experience.

"Las Vegas is a special city not just to me, my family and friends, but this whole world. It's a shame ... for the city to have to endure such an attack. I pray for the victims and their families and hope our great country can work diligently towards keeping our people safe and eliminate these kinds of attacks in the future."

On the night of Oct. 1, gunman Stephen Paddock fired bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, targeting a crowd at an outdoor country musical festival. He killed 58 people and hundreds were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Police found Paddock dead at the scene. CBS News reported that authorities also found 42 guns that belonged to Paddock.

In the aftermath, Saints coach Sean Payton called for stricter gun laws.

"The current protocol is not working," Payton said on Tuesday, per The New Orleans Advocate. "The current system is not working, and the madness is when you go years and years and years, and say, well, (things don't need to change) ... The current policies and thoughts are flawed."

And on Sunday, the Raiders, who will soon be located in Las Vegas, will wear the following helmet decal: