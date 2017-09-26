Demarcus Lawrence annihilates Cardinals, now leads NFL in sacks

Demarcus Lawrence is your war daddy.

It's a phrase so lovingly coined by Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones in the offseason, when asked what the team was looking for as it related to repairing their ailing pass rush. With many hoping the answer would be found in the draft, many eyes were still on Lawrence to finally make good on the 34th-overall selection the Cowboys used on him in 2014.

He's not simply making good on it, he's absolutely owning the NFL. Lawrence entered Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals with the second-highest sack total at 3.5, after the league demoted him down from a total of four. No worries for the veteran pass rusher, however, because he'd make up for that stolen 1/2 sack and then pile on several more as he became Pennywise to quarterback Carson Palmer.

Time and again, he grabbed the pro-bowl QB and dragged him into the sewer -- helping the Cowboys withstand haymakers throughout the game to land the much-needed 28-17 victory, in a building they've never won in.

Lawrence finished the game with an insane three sacks and six QB hits, essentially making the Cardinals' offensive line look like they were glue to the turf. His total of 6.5 is now the best in the NFL by a complete sack, with Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram landing in second with a stout 5.5.

And that's not all, mind you.

Lawrence is also one of only three players in NFL history to land at least one sack in the first three games of the season, and now averages 2.17 per game. He's currently operating on an All-Pro level, and while many believe it's because he's in his contract year -- that's not the case.

It's because he's finally healthy, which just happened to finally occur in the aforementioned contract year.

For Lawrence's part, he made clear ahead of the Monday Night contest that money is the last thing on his mind right now. He's focused on making an impact for a Cowboys' team he hopes to be with "forever".

And at this rate, the feeling is most certainly mutual.

Now only 13.5 sacks behind future Hall of Fame linebacker DeMarcus Ware -- who holds the franchise's single-season sack record with 20.0 -- Lawrence has a very real shot at breaking that mark by early October. Up next would be the all-time NFL single-season mark of 22.5 held by Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan, which could fall the very next week.

Lawrence is on an insane pace to land nearly 35 sacks this regular season, and while that once sounded like a humorous limerick that helped pass the time while enjoying what he's actually accomplishing -- it's now anything but.

Just ask the quarterbacks he's terrorizing if they're laughing.

Spoiler alert: No, they are not.

