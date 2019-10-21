DeMarcus Lawrence delivers big in Cowboys dismantling of Eagles, fires parting shot at Doug Pederson

The worst thing the Philadelphia Eagles could've probably done is give someone like DeMarcus Lawrence bulletin board material before the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but that's precisely what they did. Head coach Doug Pederson said his team would walk out of Dallas with a win and the lead in the NFC East, and walking back his comments did nothing to douse the flames generated by his statement.

Quietly, the Cowboys stewed on what Pederson said during the week, but it was Lawrence who broke the PR silence when he told Pederson "he might want to shut his a-- up" and reminded him of his place on the sidelines.

Although Lawrence has one of the highest rates of quarterback pressures in the NFL, he's not been able to turn them into sacks as often as he'd like, and entered Week 7 against the Eagles with only 2.5 this season. This led some to demand he back up his reaction to Pederson, and so he did, landing a sack early in the first quarter that also forced a fumble -- recovered by the Cowboys.

It was the second takeaway for Dallas in less than six minutes of play, and they scored a touchdown following both of them.

In the end, the Cowboys humiliated the Eagles to the tune of 37-10 in a game that could've been much worse, if not for a couple of poor red zone visits by Dallas, and Lawrence was a key reason they ran away with it early and never looked back.

"it's over," Lawrence told NBC5 in Dallas after the blowout win. "We feel like he got the statement today. We're gonna let him go sleep on it."

Lawrence's compatriots in the locker room didn't doubt he'd come out of the tunnel with his hair on fire to start the game, feeling the need to remind everyone he's a game-changer. When asked to describe one thing that makes the All-Pro pass rusher stand a cut above the rest, linebacker Jaylon Smith -- who forced the first takeaway of the evening -- offered a succinct yet poignant answer.

"Edge," Smith said, via Bobby Belt of NFL Network. "It's all about edge. That's something that Tank prides himself on. He's a guy with full confidence, but he's not just a sh*t-talker. He backs it up."

That he did, and he joins players like Ezekiel Elliott -- whose 147-yard day from scrimmage helped bury the Eagles -- in now pushing past Pederson's comments as the Cowboys finally end their losing streak and take firm grasp of the No. 1 spot in the NFC East going into a needed bye week. For Elliott, it was never about what the Eagles head coach said, though, but more about simply going out and punching a division rival in their collective face.

"We don't need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard," Elliott said before dropping the mic completely. "... Honestly, we don't give a f--k what Doug Pederson says."

With the Eagles having now lost two straight and sitting under .500 after a public shaming at the hands of the hated Cowboys, it's safe to assume he'll swiftly turn his focus away from the train wreck that occurred Sunday night.

"I told him to shut up, didn't I? Alright," Lawrence said. "What do you think he's doing now?"

Touché.