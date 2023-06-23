The NFC East hasn't had a repeat champion in 18 years. DeMarcus Lawrence wants to make sure it stays that way. Lawrence is one of the leaders on a Dallas Cowboys team that is one of the contenders in the conference, even though the Cowboys finished two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. As the Eagles won the conference championship and advanced to Super Bowl LVII, the Cowboys haven't been to the conference championship game since the 1995 season.

The Eagles are the favorites to repeat in the NFC. Lawrence wants to make sure the Cowboys aren't out of the picture.

"I don't feel like it's a huge gap at all," Williams told the Associated Press. "I feel like it comes down to certain details. Not just the scheme, but also your locker room. I feel like through this time right now when we headed to training camp, that we made those adjustments, we learned those different things that we need to learn about our teammates so we can fully function the way we should out there on the field."

The Eagles built a commanding lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East last season, yet Philadelphia and Dallas split the season series. Dak Prescott didn't play in the first game and Jalen Hurts didn't play in the second game, leading to the season split. Dallas has still gotten the better end of Philadelphia in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 matchups.

While Philadelphia hasn't won in Dallas since 2017, the Eagles have been to the Super Bowl twice in the last six seasons. The Cowboys haven't reached the conference championship game in their last 12 postseason appearances, the longest streak in NFL history.

Dallas still won 12 games last season and reached the divisional round of the playoffs. The Eagles just won 14, hence the two-game lead in the division.

The Eagles and Cowboys are expected to compete for the NFC title, making the rivalry the best it's been in years.