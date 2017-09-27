Demarcus Lawrence named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Demarcus Lawrence has become the devourer of worlds.

It's been a topsy-turvy NFL career for the veteran pass rusher, whom the Dallas Cowboys had enough belief in to grab with the 34th-overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

A promising talent marred by injury, Lawrence has spent most of his recent history either rehabilitating from back surgery -- of which he's now undergone twice in consecutive offseasons -- or working to manage pain while he tries to prove he can be every bit the "war daddy" owner Jerry Jones is looking for.

In 2017, he's fully healthy and make no mistake about it: He's the daddy.

According to NFL.com, Lawrence joins elite company thanks to his Week 3 dominance of the Arizona Cardinals:

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Lawrence absolutely terrorized Carson Palmer on Monday night, sacking the Cardinals quarterback three times and keeping the pressure on him throughout the game. The 2014 second-round pick now leads the league with 6.5 sacks.

Lawrence's dominance in 2017 has been utterly insane and, to put it plainly, he's consuming the souls of all opposing quarterbacks and anyone who tries to stop him.

No pass-rusher in the NFL has been more productive through three weeks than DeMarcus Lawrence pic.twitter.com/RZbooVr944 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 26, 2017

Lawrence's total of 6.5 sacks is now the best in the NFL, with Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram landing in second with a stout 5.5.

And that's not all, mind you. He also bullied Palmer to the tune of six QB hits in Week 3, leaving some to wonder if he also took the pro bowler's lunch money in the process.

But wait, there's more.

Lawrence is one of only three players in NFL history to land at least one sack in the first three games of the season -- averaging 2.17 per game -- while also breaking Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley's previous record for most by a Cowboys' player in the first three games of a season (5.5). The current pace would see Lawrence surpass DeMarcus Ware's single-season franchise mark of 20.0 in a few weeks, before setting his sights on the NFL single-season record of 22.5, held by Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan.

And both could happen in back-to-back games.

He's currently operating on an All-Pro level, and while many believe it's because he's in his contract year -- that's not the case.

For Lawrence's part, he made clear ahead of the Monday Night contest that money is the last thing on his mind right now. He's focused on making an impact for a Cowboys' team he hopes to be with "forever".

And at this rate, the feeling is most certainly mutual.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Tank is finally full.

