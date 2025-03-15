DeMarcus Lawrence's decade-long run with the Dallas Cowboys came to a close this week as the veteran pass rusher signed with the Seattle Seahawks during free agency. Before he embarks on this next chapter of his NFL career, Lawrence did post a farewell to the organization that drafted him way back in 2014.

"I have had the honor and privilege to wear the star and call myself a Dallas Cowboy for my entire NFL career," Lawrence said in a farewell posted to social media on Saturday. "There has never been a moment since the day Jerry Jones called to draft me that I haven't loved every person in the Dallas community, every fan that supports the Cowboys across the world, and every player, coach and staff member of that incredible organization.

"I never truly believed that the day would come when I would go and sign with another team. We had always hoped that my family and I would get to finish our careers as Cowboys. Sadly it just wasn't meant to be.

"A new chapter begins. I leave for Seattle with excitement, the same passion for the game l love, and determination to prove my way of football to a new organization and fan base. I can't wait to play for the 12s and lead the Seahawks to victory. This is not the end of my life as a Dallas Cowboy or North Texas resident but it is a new beginning and chapter for me and my family. I hope you hold us in your prayers and wish us well on our next journey, and we will see you soon. 90 out!"

This official goodbye is a little different from Lawrence's prior comments upon signing with Seattle that seemed to jab his now former club. Speaking of his departure, Lawrence said, in part, that he knew "for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl" in Dallas, seemingly ribbing the Cowboys for their 30-year championship drought.

That comment then sparked a spat with current Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, who said, "This is what rejection and envy look like! This some clown shit!" In response, Lawrence said, "Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."

So, as much as Lawrence's official farewell post does call back to the good times he had throughout his tenure, there does seem to be a bit of a sour note to his departure as well.

Lawrence was limited to four games last season due to a foot injury, but still was able to land a three-year deal from Seattle, which is reportedly worth up to $42 million with $18 million guaranteed.