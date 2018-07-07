Demarcus Lawrence reportedly wants five-year deal, expects to top Hunter's $72 million extension

The July 16 deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach multi-year contract agreements with their teams is rapidly approaching, which means Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is running out of time to get the long-term deal he desires.

Speaking of what he desires, The Athletic's Calvin Watkins recently provided an inside look at the contract that Lawrence wants.

According to Watkins, Lawrence is seeking a five-year deal and he expects to make more total money than Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who recently signed a five-year extension worth $72 million. Watkins reported that Lawrence is waiting for three other pass rushers in Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, and Jadeveon Clowney to sign extensions of their own and that those three players are also expecting more money than what Hunter got.

By that logic, it certainly sounds like Lawrence will be playing the 2018 season under the franchise tag, unless all three of those players manage to sign extensions within the next week and then Lawrence negotiates his own deal with the Cowboys before the deadline. Watkins did note in his story that the two sides will talk next week. So, it's not impossible for them to reach an agreement before the deadline.

But that doesn't seem likely. Really, while the franchise tag lacks long-term security, playing under it might be Lawrence's best move if he's looking to score a contract that's on par with contracts that guys like Mack and Donald will sign.

Lawrence is coming off a magnificent 14.5-sack season that saw him grade out as Pro Football Focus' third-best edge defender behind only Cameron Jordan and Von Miller. But 2017 was Lawrence's first double-digit sack season of his career. He had nine total sacks in the three seasons preceding 2017. So, if Lawrence wants to be paid like one of the game's best sack producers, he might need to produce like one for another season -- or at the very least, that might be how the Cowboys look at the situation.

On his part, Lawrence seems to be eying the tag as more of an opportunity and less of an obstacle.

"I feel like they have given me the opportunity to really break the bank next year," Lawrence told NFL Network's Jane Slater in March.

Now, we know how he wants to break the bank: by getting paid like the Aaron Donalds and Khalil Macks of the NFL. And that makes sense. If Lawrence produces like he did in 2017, he should get paid like one of the game's best.

In the meantime, he's still set to bring in roughly $17 million under the tag.