DeMarcus Lawrence, Ziggy Ansah both reportedly expected to play 2018 on franchise tag

The deadline for franchise tag recipients to sign long-term contracts with their respective teams is right around the corner. Players like Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner, Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, and Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah have until Monday to reach a multi-year agreement with their teams, or else they have to play out the season on a one-year deal.

Just two days ahead of the deadline we don't necessarily know what will happen, but according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two defensive linemen are expected to play out the season on the tag.

Franchise tag update as the Monday deadline looms: #Lions DE Ziggy Ansah and #Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence are both expected to play on the tag this year, barring a significant turn of events, per sources. Important seasons coming for both pass-rushers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2018

If they indeed play on the tag, Lawrence and Ansah will each be on one-year, $17,143,000 contracts, counting against their team's books for the same amount. Among defensive ends, only Calais Campbell ($17.5 million) has a higher cap hit for the 2018 season.

Lawrence is coming off the best season of his career, during which he recorded 14.5 sacks at age 25. Ansah has reached double-digit sacks in two of the past three seasons and is coming off a 12-sack campaign at age 28. They're two of the better pass-rushers in the NFC when at their respective peaks, and another strong season while playing on the tag could garner one or both of them a long-term pact next offseason.