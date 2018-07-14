DeMarcus Lawrence, Ziggy Ansah both reportedly expected to play 2018 on franchise tag
It looks like the two defensive linemen will attempt to earn a big payday on the field
The deadline for franchise tag recipients to sign long-term contracts with their respective teams is right around the corner. Players like Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner, Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, and Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah have until Monday to reach a multi-year agreement with their teams, or else they have to play out the season on a one-year deal.
Just two days ahead of the deadline we don't necessarily know what will happen, but according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two defensive linemen are expected to play out the season on the tag.
If they indeed play on the tag, Lawrence and Ansah will each be on one-year, $17,143,000 contracts, counting against their team's books for the same amount. Among defensive ends, only Calais Campbell ($17.5 million) has a higher cap hit for the 2018 season.
Lawrence is coming off the best season of his career, during which he recorded 14.5 sacks at age 25. Ansah has reached double-digit sacks in two of the past three seasons and is coming off a 12-sack campaign at age 28. They're two of the better pass-rushers in the NFC when at their respective peaks, and another strong season while playing on the tag could garner one or both of them a long-term pact next offseason.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Incognito named anti-bullying ambassador
Incognito was at the center of the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal in 2013
-
Todd Gurley is jealous of NBA contracts
NBA free agency has seen some huge contracts handed out, while NFL players lag behind
-
Rodgers throws bomb to man on boat
Lake Tahoe looks like it might be kind of fun with Rodgers running around
-
Why Jay Cutler isn't in 'Madden NFL 19'
The retired (we think?) quarterback isn't in the upcoming edition of 'Madden' but he could...
-
Watt bros film old school throwback PSA
J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt are trying to figure out what color is a good color
-
DeMarco Murray walks away from NFL at 30
The free agent running back is walking away from football