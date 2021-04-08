Opportunity is knocking for Demarcus Robinson in 2021. For the second straight offseason, the veteran wide receiver entered the free-agent market only to find his way back to the Chiefs. While that multi-year deal may not have been out there to pry Robinson away this year, he's hoping that his return to Kansas City this time around presents the chance for a bigger slice of the target pie with an opportunity to see his numbers pop.

The main reason for optimism around Robinson heading into next season is due to the departure of Sammy Watkins in free agency. Robinson consistently found himself behind Watkins -- who has since signed with the Baltimore Ravens -- on the K.C. depth chart. Now that he's catching passes elsewhere, targets are freed up for the 26-year-old receiver and, from what he revealed to "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, the team is ready to let him loose.

"It was a big decision, just seeing what I could do," Robinson said of his return to the Chiefs during his spot on the NFL Network. "Seeing what they saw in me for my role next year, and without Sammy being there, they said it'll pick up a lot more. And they got a lot of things in store for me. I'm ready to go back to work and see what they got going for me."

Statistically, Robinson has plateaued over the last couple of seasons. In 2019, he totaled 449 yards receiving and last year finished with 466 yards. While 2020 was a career-high year for him in both receiving yards and receptions, Robinson believes he has the potential to not only improve upon those totals but double them.

"Every other season, it's (been) four, five touchdowns, 500 yards," he said. "I just think it picks up a little bit more right now. I'm looking for the opportunity -- not for them to give me the opportunity -- but go in there and take the opportunity. Go in there and show that I am a guy who can put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns. I'm ready to make that happen. They said they've got something in store for me. I'm ready to show them."

In his nine starts last year, Robinson caught 35 of his 44 targets for 367 yards and two touchdowns. If you take that production and project it out over a 17-game regular season, the receiver would still be sitting around 693 yards for the year. While that's nothing to squawk at, it's still a far cry from the thousand yards Robinson hopes for himself so he'll need to kick it into a new gear to reach those heights.