With 138.5 career sacks, DeMarcus Ware hit a lot of quarterbacks during his NFL career. The 38-year-old former pass rusher faced all kinds of them, too: electrifying dual threats, rocket-armed gunslingers, pitch-perfect pocket operators. You might be surprised, however, to learn the quarterback Ware had the most trouble sacking: Philip Rivers.

"The hardest quarterback to take down was the least mobile quarterback, Philip Rivers," Ware told the "Fantasy Football Today" crew via Twitch on Thursday. "The reason why is, right before the game, Philip Rivers, he told me, he said, 'DeMarcus, you're never gonna get a sack on me. You know why? I'm gonna either throw it out of bounds or I'm gonna get an intentional grounding.'"

The strategy, as it turns out, worked like a charm.

"It took me 12 years to get a sack on Philip Rivers," Ware said, confirming that Rivers backed up his trash talk.

Even when the longtime Dallas Cowboys star did finally log his first career take-down of the former San Diego Chargers signal-caller, it didn't go exactly according to plan.

"When I was in Denver, one of the last games of my career," Ware explained, "I got past the tackle, he saw me coming, and he just fell down on the ground. I just touched him ... I never (really) got my hands on (him)."

On paper, though?

"That's a sack," Ware said, with a laugh.