DeMarcus Ware will look to sack the competition on new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'

DeMarcus Ware is bringing his footwork to the dance floor. The former Cowboys and Broncos pass rusher, who retired in 2017, will be joining the 27th season of "Dancing With the Stars." The four-time All-Pro -- who won the Super Bowl with the Broncos following the 2015 season -- is one of 13 participants on the show.

Ware is far from the first athlete to compete. Season 26 was devoted to athletes, and featured celebrities like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Johnny Damon, Josh Norman and Tonya Harding.

In his NFL career Ware accumulated 138.5 sacks with the Cowboys and Broncos. He went to the Broncos in 2014 after spending the first nine years of his career with the Cowboys. Now 36 years old, he'll be joined by the likes of Tinashe, "Harry Potter" actress Evanna Lynch and former "Bachelor" Joe Amabile.

Ware, who will likely be a Hall of Famer and could have a case for a first-ballot induction, has used his moves to get past offensive tackles on the field in the past (moment of silence for Joe Staley). Now he'll try to use them to woo American viewers in their homes.