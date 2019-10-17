Demaryius Thomas calls short Patriots tenure 'a waste of time'
Demaryius Thomas wishes he did things differently
Demaryius Thomas doesn't look back at his summer fling with the Patriots too fondly. In fact, the veteran wide receiver thought it was "a waste of time," especially during his second stint with the club.
Thomas signed on with New England this past offseason after the Houston Texans elected to release him as he was recovering from a torn Achilles. The 31-year-old was in Foxborough through the offseason workout program, training camp and the preseason before New England cut him during final roster trimming. While the Pats were cutting him, the organization told him to sit tight as they were planning on bringing him back and, after they placed first-round pick N'Keal Harry on injured reserve, they did.
While Thomas showed good faith in New England by sticking around and not looking at other options, the Pats were quick to toss him aside once Antonio Brown became available. It was in the midst of that pursuit when Bill Belichick shipped Thomas within the division to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick just eight days after re-signing.
"It was insulting, for sure," Thomas told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News on Wednesday. "Once I got cut [on Aug. 31], I could have just come here [to the Jets] and not stayed there and re-sign. When they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was gone. So, it's like, 'Why did I waste my time?' Because at the end of the day, it was kind of a waste of time for me."
Mehta relayed that Thomas wasn't speaking with much malice when touching on his time with the Patriots, but more matter of factly. He felt like he building up a strong rapport with Tom Brady and had a previous relationship with Josh McDaniels, who originally drafted him, so he felt like he was pretty locked in. When they decided to cast him aside, it stung.
"It was disrespectful to me," he said. "Like, you know, you could trust me and I could trust you. You told me when you cut me at the [final] cut, sit around you'll bring me back. And I stayed. I could have easily become a Jet once I got cut. ... I could have been here the next day after I got released. But I chose to stay."
The irony around Thomas' departure from the Patriots is that they could actually use him at this point. After the Antonio Brown experiment blew up in their face and other pass catchers have been dealing with injuries, the receiver unit is bit thin at the moment.
But, Thomas is now a Jet and is seemingly finding his niche within the offense after catching all four of his targets for 62 yards in Week 6. Now, he'll try to carry that momentum into the Jets' "Monday Night Football'' matchup with the Patriots and try to be a torn in the side of his former team.
