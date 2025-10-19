The late Demaryius Thomas, a former All-Pro wide receiver for the Denver Broncos and one of their greatest players of the 2010s, was officially inducted into the franchise's Ring of Fame during their Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants. Thomas' induction into the Ring of Fame served as the highlight of the franchise's Alumni Weekend, which included the franchise honoring the 10th anniversary of its Super Bowl 50-winning team.

Thomas, the Broncos' first round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was honored as part of a special halftime ceremony honoring Denver's Super Bowl 50 team, which saw Thomas' name unveiled in the Level 5 facade of Empower Field at Mile High. Thomas, who died in 2021 at the age of 33 from complications of a seizure disorder, was represented by his parents Katina Smith and Bobby Thomas.

The unveiling of Thomas' name in the Ring of Fame came after his pillar in the Broncos' Ring of Fame Plaza was unveiled to the public on Sunday morning. Thomas was also recognized at a private reception on Saturday night which saw Thomas' parents be presented with his Ring of Fame jacket and ring by team owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner.

In a career that saw him play in two Super Bowls, Thomas was one of the Broncos' most prolific players of their most recent championship era, as he was the most prominent star receiver to throw to for Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and others. Thomas was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro, with five 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a row from 2012 to 2016.

Thomas was also a playoff hero for the Broncos, as his 80-yard catch-and-run to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 Wild Card round gave the Broncos a dramatic victory that capped off their improbable success that year with quarterback and cultural phenomenon Tim Tebow.

Thomas played for the Broncos until 2018, when he was traded midseason to the Houston Texans before ending his career with the New England Patriots and New York Jets in 2019. Thomas, who ranks second in Broncos history in career receiving yards (9,055) and receiving touchdowns (60) while also possessing the third-most career receptions (665), becomes the 38th member of the Broncos Ring of Fame and the 13th first-ballot selection.