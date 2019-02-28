Demaryius Thomas reportedly charged with vehicular assault in connection with recent car crash
Thomas was involved in a single-vehicle car crash earlier this offseason that resulted in serious injuries to a passenger
Earlier this month, free-agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was involved in a car crash that resulted in only minor injuries for himself, but serious, though not life-threatening injuries to one of the two passengers in his vehicle. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Thomas is being charged with vehicular assault in connection with the crash, which occurred when he was driving 70 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone.
According to a police statement at the time of the crash, Thomas was driving when he lost control of his car, which caused it to flip over and roll onto a grassy median. His injuries and those of a male passenger were minor, but the female passenger sustained serious injuries.
Thomas, who played played the first eight-and-a-half years of his career with the Denver Broncos, was traded to Houston midway through last season. He played in seven games with the Texans before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16. He had been set to count for $14 million against Houston's books next season, but none of it was guaranteed so the Texans were able to release him earlier in the month without taking on any dead money charges.
He should be ready to play by the start of the 2019 season, but he could be subject to league discipline in connection with his arrest. The NFL tends to mete out punishment at random and with little regard for precedent, though, so there's really no telling what a possible punishment for Thomas might look like, if the league decides he deserves one.
