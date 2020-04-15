Demaryius Thomas says he would 'love to be a Bronco' in 2020 now that he's healthy

Demaryius Thomas has a few goals in store for the 2020 season.

Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver who is currently a free agent, is hoping to wind up on a team where he can help mentor young receivers. He's also hoping to become the 49th player in NFL history eclipse 10,000 career receiving yards, a mark that is just 237 yards away. Thomas is also ready to show people that he is healthy again after dealing with Achilles and hamstring injuries over the past two years.

While he didn't rule out playing anywhere else, Thomas did express great interest about a possible return to the Broncos, his team for the first eight-plus years of his career.

"I would love to be a Denver Bronco," Thomas said on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "That's where I got drafted, that's where I played well. ... A lot of friends that consider me family are out there. I love Denver. But it had to go down the way it did. It is what it is. I'll retire there one day."

Thomas certainly had his moments during his first go-around with the Broncos. The 22nd overall pick in the 2010 draft, Thomas' breakout NFL moment came during the first round of the 2011 playoffs, when he turned Tim Tebow's slant pass into a game-winning, 80-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime. Thomas' numbers significantly jumped the following season, when the Broncos signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Over the next five years, Thomas averaged 98.4 receptions for 1,374 yards and 9.2 touchdowns while earning four trips to the Pro Bowl. His success also helped Denver win two AFC titles and a Super Bowl during that span.

Thomas' numbers started to dip before he was traded to Houston in 2018 just before the trade deadline. That's when the injuries started to pile up, as Thomas endured unsuccessful stints with the Texans, Jets and Patriots.

Now, the 32-year-old Thomas says that he is finally healthy and ready to be a complementary receiver for a team that could use a reliable, productive veteran option. Thomas is hoping that that team could be the Broncos, who are currently in the mix to select a receiver in the first round of the 2020 draft. The Broncos' receiving corps also includes Thomas' former teammate Courtland Sutton, who was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

"It would be amazing," Thomas said of re-signing with Denver. "Like I said, I was talking to Courtland about it the other day, and I was telling him, I'm not coming to try to be no No. 1 or whatever. I ain't trying to be that. I'm just trying to be a part of something I can help win. I ain't trying to be no big shot. I want to be a part of something that I can help win because I know I can still play ball. I still got good ball in me.

"It would be great. I would finish there if I came back. I wouldn't go nowhere else."