Demaryius Thomas: Take Jerry Jones out of Hall of Fame, put Pat Bowlen in

The Broncos thumped the Cowboys on Sunday, winning by a final score of 42-17, and after the game, they had some fun at the Cowboys' expense. While Jason Garrett blamed Dak Prescott for the result and Ezekiel Elliott faced criticism for allegedly quitting during the game, Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas celebrated the win by taking a shot at the Cowboys.

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, this is what Thomas shouted as he entered the locker room:

As Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas went in locker room after win he yelled "take Jerry Jones out of Hall of Fame and put Mr. Bowlen in." It's still on the team's mind.

Jones, the Cowboys' owner, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in August. Meanwhile, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who is fighting Alzheimer's disease, which caused him to step down from his role as Broncos owner in July 2014, was surprisingly not named the contributor's finalist for the class of 2018 -- that honor went to Bobby Beathard. Bowlen should get in eventually, but due to his health, it's understandable why Broncos fans want to see him inducted sooner rather than later.

At the time, Mike Klis of 9News explained why the Broncos could be upset by the perceived snub:

The five-person contributor committee did give Bowlen strong consideration to the point he should be a lock next year, when two contributors are nominated for the Hall of Fame instead of just the one this year. But it appears Beathard was selected ahead of Bowlen this year for two primary reasons. One, the contributor committee had nominated owners the two previous years in Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and Jerry Jones and they didn't want to make it three in a row. And two, Charley Casserly, who served as Beathard's long-time assistant in Washington, was in the voting room as a contributor consultant. Imagine if Broncos president Joe Ellis were in the voting room as a consultant? Despite this overt case of Casserly conflict-of-interest, the committee submitted Beathard as its nominee.

That's about the only bad thing going for the Broncos right now. They're 2-0 after beating two good teams in the Chargers and the Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is playing the best football of his career, completing 65 percent of his passes for 450 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 106.9 passer rating. C.J. Anderson looks dangerous as a runner, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. And the Broncos' defense is coming off a game in which they held Elliott to eight rushing yards and picked off Prescott twice. The Broncos are stuck in a tough division, but they look like a legitimate playoff team after two weeks.

The point being, winning is fun. So, Cowboys fans should probably forgive Thomas for being overly excited.