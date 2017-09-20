DeMaurice Smith unanimously re-elected as executive director of NFLPA

DeMaurice Smith will continue to serve as the executive director of the NFL Players Association after he was re-elected by unanimous vote from a 10-man executive committee, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Smith has served as the executive director since 2009 after being unanimously elected. Smith will serve as director into 2021, which will make him a key component in negotiations when the current collective bargaining agreement expires in 2020.

Eric Winston, president of the NFLPA, and Smith released similar statements after the announcement.

"After a comprehensive and professional process in line with our constitution, the NFLPA selection committee has unanimously selected DeMaurice Smith to continue in the role as our executive director," Winston said in a statement. "Congratulations to De and we know there is more work to be done."

Smith released a statement on Twitter, saying: "This union is centered on player leadership. I am proud of their commitment, humbled by their trust in me and honored to serve. There is more work to be done."

The current CBA, agreed upon in 2011, has been panned by fans that think it treats players unfairly, and there is no question Smith is in for a fight come 2020. However, for the time being, player safety will remain paramount until more tangible changes can be made.