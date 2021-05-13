The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With free agency mostly over with and the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we can begin to preview the 2021 season. The AFC West should be one of the best divisions in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs will be motivated after falling short in the Super Bowl last year, the Los Angeles Chargers are excited to move forward with their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, the Las Vegas Raiders feel they made some improvements to become more competitive and the Denver Broncos appeared to have had one of the best drafts of any NFL team.

The Chiefs have won the division five years in a row, but could that change in 2021? Additionally, how many teams will the AFC West send to the playoffs? Below, we will break down the Broncos' 2021 schedule. We will list all 17 games, examine key matchups and give an initial season prediction:

2021 Broncos schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 at Giants Sept. 12 4:25 p.m. FOX 2 at Jaguars Sept. 19 1 p.m. CBS 3 vs. Jets Sept. 26 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 vs. Ravens Oct. 3 4:25 p.m. CBS 5 at Steelers Oct. 10 1 p.m. FOX 6 vs. Raiders Oct. 17 4:25 p.m. CBS 7 at Browns Oct. 21 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon 8 vs. Washington Oct. 31 4:25 p.m. FOX 9 at Cowboys Nov. 7 1 p.m. FOX 10 vs. Eagles Nov. 14 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 Bye Week 12 at Chargers Nov. 28 4:05 p.m. CBS 13 at Chiefs Dec. 5 1 p.m. CBS 14 vs. Lions Dec. 12 4:05 p.m. FOX 15 vs. Bengals Dec. 19 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 at Raiders Dec. 26 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 vs. Chargers Jan. 2 4:05 p.m. CBS 18 vs. Chiefs Jan. 9 4:25 p.m. CBS

Broncos key games

Week 13 at Kansas City Chiefs: Every divisional matchup is important, but the Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015. Getting one win against Kansas City in 2021 would help fans feel like the franchise is moving in the right direction. The Broncos almost shocked the Chiefs last year in Week 13, but ultimately fell, 22-16.

Every divisional matchup is important, but the Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015. Getting one win against Kansas City in 2021 would help fans feel like the franchise is moving in the right direction. The Broncos almost shocked the Chiefs last year in Week 13, but ultimately fell, 22-16. Week 5 at Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers began the 2020 season 11-0, but almost lost their second game against the Broncos, 26-21. Drew Lock exited early due to injury, but Jeff Driskel almost mounted a comeback. Maybe this could be a bit of a revenge spot for Lock. A win against the Steelers would be impressive.

The Steelers began the 2020 season 11-0, but almost lost their second game against the Broncos, 26-21. Drew Lock exited early due to injury, but Jeff Driskel almost mounted a comeback. Maybe this could be a bit of a revenge spot for Lock. A win against the Steelers would be impressive. Week 1 at New York Giants: This will be a revenge game for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who coached the Giants from 2018-19. New York wasn't much better than Denver was last season, but the Giants acquired some intriguing weapons for Daniel Jones to work with in Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. This could be a tougher matchup than many are anticipating.

Broncos toughest matchup

Week: 7 | Date: Oct. 21 | Time: 8:20 p.m.

Opponent: Cleveland Browns

The Chiefs will be a tough matchup, but how about the Browns? They could be one of the best teams in the NFL in 2021. Kevin Stefanski went 11-5 in his first season as head coach, and the Browns even won a playoff game. They made impressive additions in free agency and also had a great draft, and should be a tough team to beat in 2021.

Broncos projected win total

2021 record prediction: 9-8

If the Broncos can remain healthy, they have a very solid roster. The problem, however, is uncertainly at the quarterback position. I'm for giving Lock another go at QB1, but obviously would welcome an Aaron Rodgers trade. Inconsistencies under center while competing in the AFC West won't get you to the playoffs, but Denver may be capable of registering a winning record in the first-ever 17-game season.